Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $115.82 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

