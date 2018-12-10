Amgen (AMGN) PT Set at $232.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a $232.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.68.

Amgen stock opened at $191.44 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

