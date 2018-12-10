Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

AMGN stock opened at $191.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

