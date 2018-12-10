Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $191.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

