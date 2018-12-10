AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,902,000 after acquiring an additional 463,152 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,512,000 after acquiring an additional 845,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,401,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 241,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 15,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $586,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

