AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 1,967 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

