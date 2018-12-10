Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given a $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APC. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

