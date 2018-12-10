Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to announce $590.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.95 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $478.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

In other news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,899,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after acquiring an additional 638,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,216,000 after acquiring an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,910.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,055,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $128.86 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

