Analysts Anticipate Conn’s Inc (CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $438.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.85 million. Conn’s reported sales of $420.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Compass Point raised Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 33,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Brian Daly acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $96,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Conn’s by 213.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

