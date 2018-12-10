Analysts Anticipate Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will report sales of $61.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Emerge Energy Services posted sales of $103.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $338.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $378.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.56 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,082 shares in the company, valued at $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerge Energy Services stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Emerge Energy Services worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMES traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 178,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,203. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Emerge Energy Services has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.45.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

