Analysts Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

HAIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 1,370,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $42.71.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

