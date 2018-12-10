Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $160.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.20 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $590.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $716.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $835.06 million, with estimates ranging from $525.17 million to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 664.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

