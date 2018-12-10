Analysts Anticipate Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post sales of $642.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $631.40 million. Mallinckrodt posted sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,057,000 after buying an additional 1,546,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,694,000 after buying an additional 1,093,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 26.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 702,105 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the period.

NYSE:MNK traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

