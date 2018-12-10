Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.10 Million

Brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $393.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $292.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Woodmark by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Woodmark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

