Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Discovery Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,895. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,243,148.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $2,906,359.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,538.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,031 shares of company stock worth $8,506,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after buying an additional 33,804,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after buying an additional 841,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,180,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 150,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

