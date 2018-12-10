Analysts Expect International Paper Co (IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to post $5.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the lowest is $5.59 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $24.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

In other news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 284,827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,950,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 3,743,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,732. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $66.94.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

