Analysts Expect MSA Safety Inc (MSA) to Post $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.28. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.53 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

MSA stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.19. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

In other MSA Safety news, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $335,695.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,226 shares of company stock worth $3,755,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after buying an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 62,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after buying an additional 206,920 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

