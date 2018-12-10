Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to announce sales of $288.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.10 million. Noble reported sales of $329.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NE shares. Societe Generale upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Noble in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Noble by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 151,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Noble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noble by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Noble by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 9,162,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,468. The company has a market capitalization of $908.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Noble has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

