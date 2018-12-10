Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.02 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report $14.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.65 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $50.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $52.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.83 million, with estimates ranging from $57.11 million to $62.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $83,655.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 1.98% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 84,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

