Analysts Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $966.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $27.07 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after acquiring an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 921,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

