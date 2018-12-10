Analysts Set $30.75 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FDEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

