Analysts Set Allstate Corp (ALL) Target Price at $101.90

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $83.81 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

