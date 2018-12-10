Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (COP) Price Target at $74.71

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

