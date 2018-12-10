Analysts Set Expectations for Christopher & Banks Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CBK)

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Christopher & Banks in a research note issued on Friday, December 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CBK opened at $0.38 on Monday. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBK. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.