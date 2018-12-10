Analyzing Core-Mark (CORE) and G Willi-Food International (WILC)

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) and G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Core-Mark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Core-Mark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core-Mark and G Willi-Food International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark 0 3 4 1 2.75 G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core-Mark currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Core-Mark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than G Willi-Food International.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. G Willi-Food International does not pay a dividend. Core-Mark pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Core-Mark has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark and G Willi-Food International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark 0.27% 11.58% 3.81% G Willi-Food International 9.45% 7.32% 6.82%

Risk & Volatility

Core-Mark has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core-Mark and G Willi-Food International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark $15.69 billion 0.07 $33.50 million $1.00 24.74 G Willi-Food International $89.99 million 1.02 $7.21 million N/A N/A

Core-Mark has higher revenue and earnings than G Willi-Food International.

Summary

Core-Mark beats G Willi-Food International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. Its customers include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, big box or supercenter stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. The company offers its products to 45,000 customer locations through a network of distribution centers in the United States and Canada. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

