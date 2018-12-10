Analyzing Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A alerts:

0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.12 $176.75 million N/A N/A COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR $7.37 billion 1.51 $481.50 million $1.39 21.73

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A.

Risk & Volatility

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.52% 14.23% 5.61% COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.87%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.