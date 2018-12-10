Analyzing Pledge Petroleum (PROP) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pledge Petroleum and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 61.77 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -36.93% -35.70% Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25%

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Pledge Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.