Analyzing Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) and J C Penney (JCP)

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and J C Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A J C Penney 5 9 0 0 1.64

J C Penney has a consensus price target of $2.93, indicating a potential upside of 110.43%. Given J C Penney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J C Penney is more favorable than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of J C Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of J C Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and J C Penney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores $1.72 billion 0.03 -$95.05 million N/A N/A J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.03 -$116.00 million $0.22 6.32

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J C Penney.

Volatility & Risk

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J C Penney has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -3.94% -35.77% -15.25% J C Penney -0.62% -13.97% -2.10%

Summary

J C Penney beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies. It also operates Sears Home Appliance Showrooms that offer home appliances and related services in stores primarily located in strip malls and lifestyle centers of metropolitan areas. The Sears Outlet segment provides in-store and online access to purchase outlet-value products across an assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, and tools, as well as other household goods, such as furniture. This segment also sells its products and services through searsoutlet.com. The company also offers various services, such as home delivery, installation, and extended service plans. As of August 4, 2018, the company, and its dealers and franchisees operated 783 stores in 49 states in the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 872 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Synchrony. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

