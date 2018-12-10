Analyzing SED International (SEDN) and Presidio (PSDO)

SED International (OTCMKTS:SEDN) and Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SED International and Presidio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SED International 0 0 0 0 N/A Presidio 0 4 3 0 2.43

Presidio has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Presidio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio is more favorable than SED International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Presidio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SED International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Presidio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SED International and Presidio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SED International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Presidio $2.86 billion 0.40 $134.20 million $1.39 9.91

Presidio has higher revenue and earnings than SED International.

Profitability

This table compares SED International and Presidio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SED International N/A N/A N/A Presidio 4.54% 5.63% 1.49%

Dividends

Presidio pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SED International does not pay a dividend. Presidio pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Presidio beats SED International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SED International Company Profile

SED International Holdings, Inc. is an international distributor of information technology (IT) technology products and solutions, computer systems and mobility devices in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells its products through a sales force and Website to reseller customers in retail, e-commerce, value added resellers (VARs), system builders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various other reseller channels. The Company distribution facilities are located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Miami, Florida, and San Jose, California. The Company’s product categories include complete notebook and desktop systems, peripherals and accessories and components. It also offers full custom configuration services, building or upgrading computer systems to customer specifications. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include SED International de Colombia S.A.S. and SED International, Inc.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customers' critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, financial services, education, and professional services, as well as government. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

