Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

