Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.12. 53,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,052,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antares Pharma to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 400,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,585,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,330,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

