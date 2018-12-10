Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of APLS opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $296,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 81,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $1,584,172.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

