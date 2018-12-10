Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

