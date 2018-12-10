Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) CFO John T. Maxwell Purchases 5,000 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CFO John T. Maxwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

