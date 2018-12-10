argenx (ARGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.66. argenx has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in argenx by 102.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 182.2% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in argenx by 23.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

