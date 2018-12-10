Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 15,400 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 265.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 47.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

RRC opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

