Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Infinera worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,884,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 1,002,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, VP Robert J. Jandro bought 40,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 179,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,218.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon bought 50,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $675,900. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Infinera to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

WARNING: “Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Infinera Corp. (INFN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/aristotle-capital-boston-llc-has-3-53-million-position-in-infinera-corp-infn.html.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.