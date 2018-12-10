Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.49% of MTS Systems worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,026,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 7.88%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other MTS Systems news, Director Michael V. Schrock acquired 9,400 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $471,034.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/aristotle-capital-boston-llc-increases-holdings-in-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.