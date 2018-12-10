Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. Ascena Retail Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of ASNA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 4,005,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,568. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $594.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

