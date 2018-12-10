Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,421,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,134,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,782,000 after purchasing an additional 521,442 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $323.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $279.90 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/ashfield-capital-partners-llc-increases-position-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.