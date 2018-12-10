Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of Ashland Global worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ashland Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $40,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock worth $1,418,052 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

