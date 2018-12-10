Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-shares-bought-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.