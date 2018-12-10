Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Relx PLC (RELX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RELX opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Relx PLC has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $23.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/assetmark-inc-boosts-position-in-relx-plc-relx.html.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.