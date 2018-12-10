Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. 599,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,493. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $310,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,853 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

