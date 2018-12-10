ATN (ATN) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $19,652.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.02749887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00134882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00175807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.09363396 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

