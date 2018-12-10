Aurcrest Gold (AGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

