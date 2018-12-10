Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the quarter. Avaya makes up 4.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.33% of Avaya worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,816,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,259,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after purchasing an additional 231,020 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,430.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.12 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Avaya had a return on equity of 193.03% and a net margin of 114.49%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.00 million. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

