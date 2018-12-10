Aviva PLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $116,000. KHP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 243.3% during the third quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 735.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $146.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.
NYSE WHR opened at $120.37 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 33.48%.
Whirlpool Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.
