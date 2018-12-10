Aviva PLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,982,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 601,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 506.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $28.19 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

