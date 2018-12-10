AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,631. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

